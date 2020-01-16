Hey Amarillo: Steve Brown

AMARILLO, Texas — Jason’s interview guest this week is Steve Brown, founder of ROI Online, an internet marketing agency. Steve leads a company based in Amarillo but with clients all over the U.S. and even in Europe. But his path to entrepreneurship was a winding one. He lived in Japan and Europe for several years after an unsuccessful attempt to attend Amarillo College.

He talks about the value of living in a new place and seeing your culture from an outside perspective. Memorably, he tells host Jason Boyett about how a self-described “chicken fried steak guy” learned to embrace new foods and experiences in a foreign place—and how those experiences have guided him ever since. Most recently, Steve has written a marketing book called The Golden Toilet, about how must customers want to pour their money into a shiny new website. Like a toilet, websites are expected but should never be the center of a business.