Hey Amarillo: Ruby Moreno

AMARILLO, Texas — Jason’s guest this week is Ruby Moreno, the executive director of the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Ruby immigrated to the U.S. when she was very young, grew up in rural Kansas and Wyoming, and made her way to Amarillo by way of West Texas A&M University. In college, a stint interning for the Hispanic Chamber led directly to her current position as director—which is a pretty rare transition. With host Jason Boyett, Ruby talks about her family’s history, the value the chamber provides local businesses, and the importance of Hispanic- and minority-owned businesses in Amarillo.
