Hey Amarillo: Phyllis Nickum

What's Happening
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Jason’s interview guest this week is Phyllis Nickum. She’s the owner/operator of Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West, a local tourism company on the rim of Palo Euro Canyon. If you go to Trip Advisor and look up Amarillo, Phyllis ’company gets top billing the #1 thing to do in this area. And it’s actually sort of her retirement—she came to Amarillo as part of a long career in hotel management. In fact, she literally grew up in a hotel. Phyllis offers a unique perspective about the tourists who come to this area and the experiences they want to have.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast
heyamarillo.com
jasonboyett.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss