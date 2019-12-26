Hey Amarillo: Phyllis Nickum

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Jason’s interview guest this week is Phyllis Nickum. She’s the owner/operator of Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West, a local tourism company on the rim of Palo Euro Canyon. If you go to Trip Advisor and look up Amarillo, Phyllis ’company gets top billing the #1 thing to do in this area. And it’s actually sort of her retirement—she came to Amarillo as part of a long career in hotel management. In fact, she literally grew up in a hotel. Phyllis offers a unique perspective about the tourists who come to this area and the experiences they want to have.
Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast
heyamarillo.com
jasonboyett.com