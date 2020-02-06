Hey Amarillo: Nicole Fleetwood

AMARILLO, Texas — Jason’s guest this week is Nicole Fleetwood, co-owner of Scratch Made Bakery.

Though a native Texan, Nicole was living in North Carolina and had only been baking professionally for a year when she won an episode of Cupcake Wars (season 7). Then, right after the show aired, she ended up moving to Amarillo.

With Jason, she tells the story about arriving in a brand-new place where no one knew her or her reputation, starting a bakery downtown before revitalization really got going, and about how she’s come to love Amarillo as her home.