Hey Amarillo: Laci Scott

AMARILLO, Texas — Jason’s guest this week is Laci Scott. Laci works in refugee health at a clinic that screens refugees when they arrive in Amarillo. She speaks about the declining number of refugees who have been placed here since she began around 10 years ago, and some of the challenges of people in this situation. Before coming to Amarillo, Laci also used to be one of the leaders of an influential religious organization until she (her words) “broke up with church.” As a single woman in her 40s, she says it’s challenging to connect with people in a place like Amarillo if you’re not a church member—but those friend groups are still available. She’s found her tribe at the gym!
Hey Amarillo Podcast
heyamarillo.com
jasonboyett.com