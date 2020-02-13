Hey Amarillo: Kaleb West

AMARILLO, Texas—Jason’s guest this week is Kaleb West, co-owner of Pondaseta Brewing Co., a brewery and taproom on 45th Street in southwest Amarillo.

With his friend Trever Martin, Kaleb opened Pondaseta in 2018 after a career installing equipment in other breweries across the country.

Having grown up in Canyon, Kaleb explains to host Jason Boyett why he moved back from Austin and Orlando, what makes Amarillo the perfect location for Pondaseta, and how he and Trever turned an old tire shop into a taproom.