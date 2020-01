AMARILLO, Texas— This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Jeff Justus, the community liaison for the Amarillo Fire Department.

In this episode, Jason and Jeff talk about his attempts to figure out what kind of comedian he was, the grieving process of giving up a creative dream, and the fulfillment he finds in his current position representing AFD to the public.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com