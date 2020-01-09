Hey Amarillo: Hilary Marie

AMARILLO, Texas — Jason’s interview guest this week is Hilary Marie. Hilary is a local musician who lived in Borger and New Orleans before making a home in Amarillo. She plays on a regular basis at places like Crush, Moondoggy’s and Napoli’s. With host Jason Boyett, Hilary shares the details of her personal story, which involve finding healing—mentally, physically and emotionally—after multiple cycles of addiction and abuse. Their discussion covers plenty of unique territory, from Hilary’s American Idol auditions to her discovery of eastern spirituality in Amarillo. We also talk about what musicians who play for dinner crowds hope to receive—in terms of interaction—from those patrons.
Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast
heyamarillo.com
jasonboyett.com