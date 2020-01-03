Hey Amarillo: Father Scott Raef

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Jason’s interview guest this week is Father Scott Raef. Scott has served as a priest in Amarillo for decades. He grew up here, and knew he wanted to be a priest as early as 3rd grade. Currently, he’s the pastor at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Canyon, and has also served in the past at St. Thomas the Apostle and at St. Mary’s Cathedral. With Jason, Scott talks about his calling as a priest, the history of Catholicism in Amarillo and the Panhandle, and recommends one specific thing our community could make a city-wide resolution for 2020.
