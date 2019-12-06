Hey Amarillo: Emmi Hilbish

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Jason’s interview guest this week is Emmi Hilbish, an elite wheelchair athlete who grew up in Amarillo and attended River Road High School. Confined to a wheelchair at the age of 10, Emmi didn’t discover her athletic prowess until high school, when she received a sports wheelchair from the local nonprofit One Chair at a Time.

Emmi went on to get a full-ride scholarship from the University of Texas at Arlington, where her wheelchair basketball team won the national championship. She and Jason talk about her athletic career, her dreams of a vocation in prosthetics and orthotics, and the misconceptions people have about wheelchairs and personal freedom.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com