Hey Amarillo: Chandra Perkins

AMARILLO, Texas — Jason’s guest this week is Chandra Perkins founder/director of Storybridge, an Amarillo nonprofit that provides free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to at-risk children. A longtime educator, Chandra saw that early introduction to books at home was the #1 predictor of academic success for a child. Her kids had dozens of books. Some kids had zero books. With host Jason Boyett, she explains how she set out to rebalance that inequality for Amarillo kids through Storybridge.
Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast
heyamarillo.com
jasonboyett.com