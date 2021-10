(STUDIO 4) — Wild West Wildlife Team will be joining forces with the Don Harrington Discovery Center Team for a fun, family-friendly event at the Discovery Center on Oct. 16 from 11a-2pm.

They will have Educational Ambassadors there to help you Face Your Fear and discover a new way to look at even the scariest creatures.

The event is free for all Discovery Center Members.

Non-member prices:

$14 for adults

$11 for veterans/students/seniors

$9 for kids 1 year and up