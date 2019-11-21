Doxa Dance Ministry presents ‘Bloodline’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Doxa Dance Ministry is a special ministry of Paramount Baptist Church providing dance lessons to all ages.

Doxa’s original contemporary ballet, “Bloodline,” features the stories of five women, Tamar, Rahab, Bathsheba, Ruth, and Mary, woven together by the common thread of family lineage.

This particular family line is wrapped in prophecy and promise, leading us all to the most pivotal moment in history.

You can catch it on November 30 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $7.50 + fees (general admission) and can be purchased at United Supermarkets, the Amarillo Civic Center Box Office, and panhandletickets.com

Doxa Dance Ministry of Paramount Baptist Church

3801 S. Western St. Amarillo, TX 79109

(806) 414-1241

WWW.DOXADANCE.COM