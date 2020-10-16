DHDC hosting raffle event for romantic giveaway

With the City of Amarillo re-entering level red yesterday, the team at DHDC has made the difficult decision to postpone the Dueling Pianos event. While we would love nothing more than to enjoy the show with you all this weekend, the safety of our guests and staff are of utmost importance. Given the community circumstances, we believe postponing the event is in the best interest of all involved.

Dueling Pianos will be rescheduled for next spring, with the date TBD, and we look forward to a time when we can all get together and enjoy this stellar show. We will be in touch with more details as the event nears. Even though the party is on hold, we are excited to hold a virtual raffle this weekend! The community’s support is critical to the sustainability of our Center, and the work we do to serve families across the region. We appreciate your continued support of our work to spark curiosity, inspire lifelong learners, and build community and invite you to participate in an exciting raffle we will host on Saturday! Here are the details:

Opportunity to Win a Romantic Getaway at the historic Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast!

Even though the party is on hold, you have a chance to win while helping the Discovery Center!

Click here to purchase your raffle entries

and support the Discovery Center today, but hurry – the sales will end Saturday at NOON!

Entries: $5 Each or 5 for $20

Your staycation includes a two-night weekend stay with one cabin dinner and hot breakfast delivered to the cabin both mornings. You will receive the romance package upon arrival and have access to your own private hot tub. Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast sits on 6 acres on the northern branch of the Palo Duro Canyon. Once you arrive, you will feel like you are in a whole new world with the beautiful green oasis filled with nearly 100 year old elm trees, a site not typical in the Texas panhandle. Purchase your chances to win today!