‘Day of the Woman’ just around the corner

AMARILLO, Texas — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is committed to making a positive impact on women’s health here in the panhandle and beyond.
Each year, the institute brings together women from the area to learn more about gender-based medicine issues that impact the way they live each day.
This year’s Day of the Woman will feature a fabulous speaker. Ben Nemtin.
Laura Bush Institute – Day of the Woman
- Thursday, Feb. 13
- 5:30 registration
- Program 6:00 to 8:00 pm
- Polk Street United Methodist Church
- Featuring Ben Nemtin; The Buried Life
- “What do you Want to Do Before you Die?”
- $10 registration that includes dinner
- Register here: angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu