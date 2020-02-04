1  of  19
‘Day of the Woman’ just around the corner

AMARILLO, Texas — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is committed to making a positive impact on women’s health here in the panhandle and beyond.

Each year, the institute brings together women from the area to learn more about gender-based medicine issues that impact the way they live each day.

This year’s Day of the Woman will feature a fabulous speaker. Ben Nemtin.

Laura Bush Institute – Day of the Woman

  • Thursday, Feb. 13
  • 5:30 registration
  • Program 6:00 to 8:00 pm
  • Polk Street United Methodist Church
  • Featuring Ben Nemtin; The Buried Life
  • “What do you Want to Do Before you Die?”
  • $10 registration that includes dinner
  • Register here: angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu

