CISD Spotlight: FFA & The Randall County Jr. Livestock Show

AMARILLO, Texas — FFA is a youth organization that prepares members for leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

The letters FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers. FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more.

One cornerstone project for FFA at Canyon High Schoo is the Randall County Jr. Livestock Show. Addie Hicks and Leah Jamieson, both leaders in CHS’ FFA program, tell us more.

2020 Randall County Jr. Livestock Show

Tuesday, January 14 – Saturday, January 18

Randall County Happy State Bank Event Center

1111 Loop 335

Show schedule: