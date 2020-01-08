CISD Spotlight: FFA & The Randall County Jr. Livestock Show

AMARILLO, Texas — FFA is a youth organization that prepares members for leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
The letters FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers. FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more.
One cornerstone project for FFA at Canyon High Schoo is the Randall County Jr. Livestock Show. Addie Hicks and Leah Jamieson, both leaders in CHS’ FFA program, tell us more.
2020 Randall County Jr. Livestock Show
Tuesday, January 14 – Saturday, January 18
Randall County Happy State Bank Event Center
1111 Loop 335
Show schedule:
- Tuesday
- 5:00 p.m. Heifer Show
- 6:00 p.m. Steer Show
- Wednesday
- 2:00 p.m. Broiler Show
- 4:00 p.m. Rabbit Show
- Thursday
- 3:00 p.m.
- Doe Goat Show
- Goat Show
- Wether Dam Show
- Lamb Show
- 3:00 p.m.
- Friday
- 12:00 p.m. Commercial Steer Show Skillathon Contest
- 6:00 p.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock Judging Contest
- Saturday
- 9:00 a.m. Gilt Show
- 11:00 a.m.
- Scholarship & Livestock Judging Contest Awards
- Skillathon Presentations
- Barrow Show
- Monday – WT Legacy Hall
- 5:00 p.m. Buyer Social & Steak Dinner
- 6:30 p.m. Premium Sale