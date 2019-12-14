Chill out this weekend with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — ALT Acadmey’s Frozen Jr. performances have been sold out for weeks, but there are a couple of chances to spend some time with your favorite Frozen friends tomorrow.

Olaf’s Happy Snowflake Hot Choc

Olaf is hosting a Happy Snowflake Hot Chocolate Party on December 14th where his special guests will be Queen Elsa and Princess Anna! You will get to enjoy some warm hot chocolate and snow inspired snacks and have a chance to meet and take photos with Frozen cast members!

December 14

2 to 3:30 p.m.

$20 / person

$175 for a table of 10

amarillolittletheatre.org

(806) 355-9991

Very Ice Princess

The 2nd event we will be hosting is a VIP Princess Experience! Princesses will get the VIP treatment as they get nails done with a “Frozen” manicure and their hair done in an Elsa inspired braid at this Very Icy Princess Experience. Princesses will also get to visit with Queen Elsa and Princess Anna and even get a special winter gift from Queen Elsa herself. Only 50 Princess spots are available!