Cheers to Fitness: Pondaseta Brewing to host fitness week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — If you like your craft beer but you are working on your “new year, new you body,” you can have both.

Our friends at Pondaseta Brewing Company have found the solution for you. Co-owner and Founder, Kaleb West is in with more.

Monday at 6 p.m. Day 1: Detoxing 2-Part Yoga Flow with Danna $20

Tuesday at 6 p.m. Jazz Dance Fitness Class with Bailee Dann $20

Wednesday at 6 p.m. Prehab/Rehab with Get Fit – Free

Thursday at 6 p.m. Gentle Basic Flow Yoga with Kimberly $20

Friday at 6 p.m. 5K Run with Get Fit- Free

Saturday at 10 a.m. Crossfit {CraftFIT} with Haley Sparks $20

*All classes can be paid in person, day of.

Pondaseta Brewing Company

7500 SW 45TH

(806) 418 -6282

WWW.PONDASETA.COM