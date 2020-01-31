Beerology returns to the Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas — It is a night all about beer. Beerology at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

Friday, February 7 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Live music from Texas Love Company

Plenty of Craft beer to go ’round with selections from Budweiser Distributing, Pondaseta, Long Wooden Spoon and Six Car.

Pub-inspired food and cooking with beer demonstrations by Chef Bud Anderson.

Beer talks with Budweiser Distributing of Amarillo

Amarillo’s newest mobile craft beer truck – Tap Truck of Amarillo.

Taste some High Rye Bourbon from Still Austin Whiskey Co. and hear from CEO and founder, Chris Seals, about the cooking and distillation process that turns some of our local Texas grains, first, into beer before becoming whiskey.

Grown-up beer-themed games with lots of sweet swag for prizes!

Get creative with Beer-inspired crafts, test your skills with bar tricks and learn how to tell if your beer glass is clean!

Visit with brewers and learn the brewing process.

Plus much more!

Tickets are $40 for DHDC Members and $50 for non-members.

More details and a link to purchase at dhdc.org.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center

1200 Streit Drive

(806) 355-9547

www.dhdc.org