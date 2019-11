AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — If your business is working to do the right thing and has awesome employees, there is a great way to honor the legacy of local companies and their impact on the community

Janna Kiehl from the BBB has more on how to nominate a business for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics.

Better Business Bureau

600 South Tyler, Suite 1300

806/379-6222

www.bbb.org/amarillo