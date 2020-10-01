Amarillo Youth Choirs Hosting Auditions

Also set up endowment to honor founder and close family to the program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Youth Choir continues to function and help children despite the pandemic.

They’re continuing to host practices safely and have recently set up scholarships and an endowment in honor of Dale Roller who was a founding member who recently passed away as well as Joe Bollen who was a past board member and also passed away.

The Amarillo Youth Choirs is also holding some audition days and have created a group called the Genesi Singers who are a virtual choir that’s open for those who either aren’t in the area, don’t have a choir at their school, or are staying home for medical or safety reasons.

