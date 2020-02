AMARILLO, Texas — The Belles and Beaux program has been a long-standing tradition of the Amarillo Symphony Guild. The tradition of introducing these young men and women is celebrated at one of the most lovely events of the year.

Lorraine and Michele are symphony ball co-chairs this year and more on the Belle and Beaux program.

Symphony Ball, an evening of elegance

February 8, 2020

Amarillo Symphony Guild

301 S Polk Street, #700 79101

806-376-8782

www.amarillosymphony.org