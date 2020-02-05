ALT Presents ‘Rock of Ages’

AMARILLO, Texas — It’s 1987 on the Sunset Strip, at the immaculately feathered apex of hair metal. Small-town girl Sherrie “Sister” Christian has just moved to Hollywood chasing silver-screen dreams, but finds herself detoured by love and fate when she crosses paths with Drew Boley, afree-spirited rocker who busses tables at the Bourbon Room. When a couple of painfully square real-estate developers threaten to transform the headbanging dive into something more family-friendly, Drew and Sherrie set in motion a plan to raise the necessary funds with the help of bleachbanged rock icon Stacee Jaxx and his band, Arsenal. As the action ramps up, the actors’ lungs inflate for more than 25 ’80s hits such as “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, “We Built This City” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” ROCK OF AGES was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2009 in categories including Best Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Sound Design.
- February 6 & 13 @ 7:30 pm
- February 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 & 22 @ 8:00 pm
- February 9, 16 & 23 @ 2:30 pm
- ALT Adventure Space
- 2751 Civic Circle