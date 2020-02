AMARILLO, TeXAS—Jurassic quest returns to Amarillo with more than 100 true-to-life size dinosaurs and prehistoric marine creatures.

Chandler, maria, and Tyson the T-rex join us with all the details.

Jurassic Quest is running, Friday 3-8 pm, Saturday 9 am-8 pm, & Sunday 9 am-7 pm at the Tri-State Expo.

Jurassic Quest

Tri-State Exposition

936)320-0030

JurassicQuest.com