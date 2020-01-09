Are you feeling cheesey?

AMARILLO, Texas — Mac and cheese is the world’s most beloved comfort food, and since the Hope and Healing Place is in the business of providing comfort to people, a comfort food cook-off is the perfect fit.

Hoffrau is in whipping up their mac and cheese and talking about how they partner with the Hope and Healing Place to help the community.

The Big Cheese

Hosted by The Hope and Healing Place

Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Rex Baxter Exhibit Building

$25 ADULTS

$5 CHILDREN

HOFFBRAU STEAK & GRILL HOUSE

7203 I-40 WEST (4.27 mi)

(806) 358-6595

WWW.HOFFBRAUSTEAKS.COM