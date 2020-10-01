National Homemade Cookie Day

Two simple recipes you can make today or any other day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Not many people love national days more than Studio 4 Producer Sheryl Proctor.

Today is a special national day because we get to celebrate with cookies.

These two recipes are simple and can use items you have at home or ones you can easily pick up at the store.

The first cookie recipe is the 4 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie:

– 1C Peanut Butter

– 1C Sugar

– 2Tsp Vanilla Extract

– 1 Egg

Mix ingredients, scoop, press down with fork, bake at 375 for 10 minutes.

The second recipe is a cake mix cookie, this one can be used with any flavor cake mix and any flavor chocolate chip:

– 1 Box Cake Mix(any flavor)

– 1/2C Vegetable or Canola Oil

– 2 Eggs

– 12oz Chocolate Chip(Peppermint, Sea Salt, Toffee, etc)

Mix the first three ingredients together, stir in chips, scoop out, bake at 350 for 7-9 minutes.