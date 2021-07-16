Judd makes ‘Grandma Baker’s Banana Pudding’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We went into the kitchen with Judd today to prepare his Grandma Baker’s famous banana pudding.
Ingredients:
-8oz cream cheese
-1 can sweetened condensed milk
-3 cups cold milk
-1tsp vanilla
-12oz whipped cream
-1 large instant pudding
-Nilla Wafers
-6 to 8 bananas
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, mix cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk.
2. Add in cold milk and large pudding mix.
3. Beat the mixture for 6-8 minutes.
4. Fold in 1/2 whipped cream and vanilla.
5. In a large bowl, layer wafers, bananas, and pudding mix.