Judd makes ‘Grandma Baker’s Banana Pudding’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We went into the kitchen with Judd today to prepare his Grandma Baker’s famous banana pudding.

Ingredients:

-8oz cream cheese

-1 can sweetened condensed milk

-3 cups cold milk

-1tsp vanilla

-12oz whipped cream

-1 large instant pudding

-Nilla Wafers

-6 to 8 bananas

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, mix cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk.

2. Add in cold milk and large pudding mix.

3. Beat the mixture for 6-8 minutes.

4. Fold in 1/2 whipped cream and vanilla.

5. In a large bowl, layer wafers, bananas, and pudding mix.

