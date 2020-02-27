Embers Catering: Southwestern Squash Salad

AMARILLO, Texas — Chef Chad Lardie is in today showing us how to toss together a Southwestern Squash Salad.

Ingredients:

Squash

Poblanos

Red onion

Avocado

Red bell peppers

Black beans

Corn

Seasoning

Tomatoes

Jalapeno

Cilantro lime vinaigrette

Queso fresco

Serves 2-4 people

