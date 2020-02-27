Embers Catering: Southwestern Squash Salad

AMARILLO, Texas — Chef Chad Lardie is in today showing us how to toss together a Southwestern Squash Salad.
Ingredients:
- Squash
- Poblanos
- Red onion
- Avocado
- Red bell peppers
- Black beans
- Corn
- Seasoning
- Tomatoes
- Jalapeno
- Cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Queso fresco
Serves 2-4 people
#1 Corn beef, cabbage, colcannon, stout demi-glace, and sausage $35
#2 Corn beef and cabbage $30
#3 Colcannon with Irish sausage and stout demi-glace $25
Orders need to be placed by 3/12
Need to be picked up on 3/17 between 11:00 am-5:00 pm
To place orders call Chad at 806-683-9938