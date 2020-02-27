Embers Catering: Southwestern Squash Salad

AMARILLO, Texas — Chef Chad Lardie is in today showing us how to toss together a Southwestern Squash Salad.

Ingredients:

  • Squash
  • Poblanos
  • Red onion
  • Avocado
  • Red bell peppers
  • Black beans
  • Corn
  • Seasoning
  • Tomatoes
  • Jalapeno
  • Cilantro lime vinaigrette
  • Queso fresco

Serves 2-4 people

#1 Corn beef, cabbage, colcannon, stout demi-glace, and sausage $35

#2 Corn beef and cabbage $30

#3 Colcannon with Irish sausage and stout demi-glace $25

Orders need to be placed by 3/12
Need to be picked up on 3/17 between 11:00 am-5:00 pm
To place orders call Chad at 806-683-9938

