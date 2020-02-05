Brent’s Cafe: Vegetable Tamale Pie

1  of  21
AMARILLO, Texas — Our friends from Brent’s Cafe are in today whipping up Vegetable Tamale Pie.

Ingredients

Filling:

– ½ Yellow Onion Diced
– 1 Tablespoon Chopped Garlic
– ¼ cup Butter
– 1 Tablespoon Mexican Oregano
– 2 Yellow Squash Chopped
– 2 Zucchini Chopped
– 1 cup Corn
– 1 cup Green Chile
– 2 cups Black Beans Cooked
– S and P

Crust Ingredients:

– 1 cup Corn
– ¾ cup Milk
– 1 cup Masa Harina
– 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
– ¼ teaspoon Salt
– ¼ cup Butter
– 2 Egg Whites

Preparation

Filling:

1. Sauté onion and garlic in butter.

2. Add squash and spices.

3. When almost cooked, add remaining ingredients.

Crust:

1. Cook corn in milk for 10 minutes.

2. Reserve ¼ cup and blend the rest of the milk and corn.

3. Mix together dry ingredients

4. Cream butter until light and fluffy, alternately adding milk mix and dry mix.

5. Fold in dry corn.

6. Whip egg whites and fold into batter

1. Fill bowls two-thirds of the way with filling.

2. Sprinkle with grated cheese and masa harina.

3. Top with batter and bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.

