AMARILLO, Texas—Brent from Brent’s Cafe is in making their Chicken Enchiladas and discussing the health benefits of both green and red chile. Chiles are rich in vitamin c, a, and b6, all of which help boost the immune system, which is very beneficial during this time.

Ingredients



-Corn tortillas

-Green and red chile

-Monterey Jack cheese

-Roasted chicken

-Guacamole

-Sour Cream

-Black beans

Brent’s Cafe

3701 Olsen Blvd Unit B

806-398-2160