What’s Cooking: Herb Crusted Green Chile & Apple Stuffed Pork Chops
Herb Crusted Green Chile & Apple Stuffed Pork Chops
- Stuffing
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- ½ yellow onion
- 4 slices Bacon diced and cooked
- 1 Green Apple diced
- 1 teaspoon chopped Garlic
- 4 slices of bread diced and dried
- ½ cup chopped Hatch green chile
- ½ -1 cup chicken stock
- 1 Tablespoon Cider Vinegar
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Saute onion, bacon, apple, and garlic in butter until soft, add bread cubes and remaining ingredients
- Fresh Herb Crust
- Thyme
- Rosemary
- Sage
Slit Chops, stuff with one large spoon of stuffing and secure with toothpick.
Salt and Pepper Chops
Coat sides with herb crust
Bake in an upright position in a 400 degree oven for 30-40 minutes
Serve with roasted potatoes and your choice of vegetables