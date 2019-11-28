What’s Cooking: Herb Crusted Green Chile & Apple Stuffed Pork Chops

Herb Crusted Green Chile & Apple Stuffed Pork Chops

  • Stuffing
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • ½ yellow onion
  • 4 slices Bacon diced and cooked
  • 1 Green Apple diced
  • 1 teaspoon chopped Garlic
  • 4 slices of bread diced and dried
  • ½ cup chopped Hatch green chile
  • ½ -1 cup chicken stock
  • 1 Tablespoon Cider Vinegar
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Saute onion, bacon, apple, and garlic in butter until soft, add bread cubes and remaining ingredients

  • Fresh Herb Crust
  • Thyme
  • Rosemary
  • Sage

Slit Chops, stuff with one large spoon of stuffing and secure with toothpick.

Salt and Pepper Chops

Coat sides with herb crust

Bake in an upright position in a 400 degree oven for 30-40 minutes

Serve with roasted potatoes and your choice of vegetables

