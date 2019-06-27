What You Need to Know About Going Solar

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The sun, as we all know, is an incredibly powerful – and free – source of renewable energy. In fact, just one hour of sunlight can power the entire planet for a whole year. With the U.S. now surpassing 2 million solar installations – helping renewables generate more total electricity than coal for the first time in our nation’s history recently – it’s clear that many are taking advantage. And yet, still less than 2 percent of homeowners across the nation have embraced solar, as the concept remains a bit of a mystery.

Solar energy expert Whitney Torres shares the benefits of going solar and what you need to know to get up and running with a solar electric system.

