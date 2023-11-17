AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The holiday season will be full of reuniting for some, and for those who have senior-aged parents, there are some things you need to be on the lookout for when you go to their home.

Ask parent’s wishes before a health crisis

· Tell them you need to know to honor their wishes

§ Stay in home with healthcare?

§ Go to assisted living?

· Legal documents in place

Observe Living Conditions

· Tidiness of home

· Disheveled appearance

· Clear pathways

· Countertop clutter, spills not cleaned up

· Lighting, dark = daylight bulbs

Note Safety Issues

· Open refrigerator and panty

§ Expired, rotten food

· Open bathroom cupboards

§ Expired medications

§ Different name

· Getting mail

· Damage to vehicle

Hazards

· Paper/magazine piles on floor

· Burnt out lightbulbs

· Tattered electrical cords

· Cords across pathways

· Old space heater

· Home repairs needed inside and outside