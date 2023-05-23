This segment is sponsored by Danone Nutricia Pepticate.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Each year, roughly 75,000 infants in the United States are born with cow milk allergy (CMA), the most common food allergy in infancy.

CMA is an immune response to cow milk protein, which results in a reaction to cow’s milk-based formula, and in some cases breast milk when the mother is consuming cow’s milk in her diet.

In those cases, pediatricians may recommend a maternal elimination diet whilst breastfeeding or switching to a hypoallergenic formula.

Despite CMA being the most common food allergy in infancy, it is often difficult to recognize and diagnose.

