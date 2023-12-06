This segment is sponsored by the Entertainment Software Association.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —More than 212 million Americans play video games regularly, so it is no surprise that games are at the top of this year’s wish lists. A new survey from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) found that 72% of kids are asking for video games this holiday season – more than cash/gift cards, clothes/accessories and other electronics. The top five specific video game requests are game subscriptions (39%), game consoles (38%), game gear and accessories (32%), in-game currency (29%) and physical video games (22%).

While buying the hottest new game or subscription is easy, parents should know there are tools to check safety. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) assigns age and content ratings to video games and mobile apps, allowing parents to decide which are appropriate for their kids.

Click here for more information on those ratings and safety tips.