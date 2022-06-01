AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kids are out for the summer, and that means they’ll be looking for things to do.

The Dumas Downtown Association is hosting “Kids in Downtown” a time to help kids have things to do and support local businesses.

For $25, each kid will receive a wristband that gets them plenty of free things. Each wristband includes:



UNLIMITED play time for that day at Just Dig PlayZone

A FREE cup of root beer from Toppled Turtle Brewing Company

A tote bag to carry all your products from Babe. Boutique

Take home coloring pages from SPCA balloon from Flowers Etc

FREE movie at Evelyn Theatre

Plant your own seed from Cultivate of Dumas

FREE snowcone from Street Vibes

Click here to secure your wristband.