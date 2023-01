AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —TMJ is an abbreviation for the temporomandibular joint, which connects the jaw to the skull.

Sometimes we associate that with jaw pain due to movement of the joint and the surrounding facial muscles.

Dr. Daniel Voorhees, DDS, MSD is a new member of the Full Smile Orthodontics family and explains what kind of facial pain and dysfunction is happening and how they can identify it and fix it.

For more information you can visit their website here or call (806) 436-7846