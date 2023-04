AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an event for those who have dogs without proper breeding, who maybe only know the command “sit” and for regular dog owners as well.

Westminster: The Church in Austin Park is hosting the Westminster Doggie Show on April 29th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their location.

There will be various competition categories, vendors, merch giveaways, and more.

This event is free and open to the public.