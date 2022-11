AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Peggy Alexander is one of many agents at West Texas Medicare Group.

They’re helping the community as open enrollment continues for Medicare and Medicaid services.

Alexander says alone she has 15 years in the business and her and the team strive to be an advocate not just an agent.

Anyone wanted to reach out this organization can visit westtexasmedicare.com or call (806) 353-1288.