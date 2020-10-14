Wellness Wednesday: The Acai Bar Features Healthy Options

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Açaí Bar started out as a pop-up tent at the Amarillo Community Market the summer of 2016. Patty wanted to be able to offer something truly unique so she started playing with the different flavors and recipes of traditional açaí bowls and eventually came up with her own customized recipes based on the freshest seasonal fruits. She would rotate different bowls each weekend to give a sample of what all she could offer to see how the folks of Amarillo and the surrounding area would react to this traditional Brazilian treat. Soon enough, word was spreading throughout the city and her bowls became a staple at the Community Market. Patty and James officially opened a store front location in the heart of Amarillo January 23rd, 2017 and have felt the love of their local community and are incredibly grateful for the continuous support. Being born and raised in this city, they know first-hand about supporting local businesses and strive to give back to their community by providing a healthy and nutritious spot for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

