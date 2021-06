AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Amarillo isn’t lacking in amazing musical talent, and that’s coming to a new location.

Music at Wellington Square Courtyard kicks off their first concert on June 5th.

Below is the list of artists who will be performing over the summer.

Each night the concerts will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will also be vendors.

Tickets can be purchased before the event or at the gate.