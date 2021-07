AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wellington Square Courtyard hosts great music for the community each week, coming up on July 17th they’re hosting a 17-piece Jazz Orchestra made up of local band directors.

The concert will benefit the WTAMU Music Department.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and you can bring your own chairs, drinks or food or take advantage of the restaurants in the area.

