AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Being a small business owner takes grit and nerves of steel, especially when you are buying into a business in a year when business bankruptcy filings soared more than 42%, according to an article in a November 1981 issue of The New York Times.

Earlier that year, on March 15, DJ Stubben wrote a check that made her a partner in a little newcomer service called Welcome Pardner. Within a year, she purchased full ownership.

Forty-two years later, Stubben is amazed at how Welcome Pardner’s direct mail programs continue to grow and succeed by adding digital and networking services. The greeting service has grown to serve the top 26 counties of the Texas panhandle with direct mailings focused on target markets, reaching approximately 6,000 different audiences:

· Business-to-Business/Residential

· Medi-Education/Residential

· Agri-Industrial/Residential

Welcome Pardner has huge opportunities for area businesses looking to grow their customer acquisition at an affordable, effective cost.

“We offer many industry-exclusivities for companies and organizations seeking positive, local and community connections,” Stubben says.

The Panhandle community grew Welcome Pardner over the years and Welcome Pardner believes in paying it forward! Have a special occasion? Welcome Pardner sends free, personalized packets featuring information and discounts from Welcome Pardner clients to Amarillo and the top 26 counties comprising the Texas panhandle.

“This is just another opportunity for me to support our many sponsors and community organizations while recognizing those celebrating engagements, weddings, newborns, graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, scholarships and so much more,” Stubben says.

If you are not already on Welcome Pardner’s distribution list for these personalized packets that will better connect you to the communities where you live, work and play, simply make a request by contacting Stubben at (806) 356-1555 or www.welcomepardner.com. Use that same contact to learn more about how you can grow your business through regular networking and direct mail advertising.

After more than 42 years of business success, Stubben has become a valued and trusted business and civic-minded leader in the Texas panhandle. For those looking to start their own business, Stubben advises, “Align yourself with trusted business advisers and get involved in your community but, most of all, be flexible.”