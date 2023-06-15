AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Obesity is a global epidemic and a significant public health concern. According to the World Health Organization, obesity rates have almost tripled since 1975. A 2020 study by Texas Tech Physicians revealed that 75% of West Texas patients were either overweight or obese. The risks associated with obesity include chronic conditions like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis, certain skin problems, depression, and many types of cancer.

Dr. Rodney Young from Texas Tech Physicians explains that semaglutide is a newer agent originally developed and FDA-approved to treat type 2 diabetes, but also found to have considerable weight loss benefits even among those without diabetes, so also now approved for that use. Despite some thinking it’s inappropriate to use this medication outside of a type 2 diabetes diagnosis, Dr. Young says there’s actually a large body of evidence supporting its use in patients that obese or significantly overweight, but not diabetic. It comes in both injectable and oral forms (the oral is only approved for type 2 diabetes) and goes by different names. These agents, called GLP-1 agonists, Clinical trials have shown that it also can aid in weight loss when combined with a nutritious diet. Among the brand names for Semaglutide are Ozempic and Rybelsus, which are approved by the FDA for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, and Wegovy, approved by the FDA for the treatment of weight loss in patients that have a body mass index (BMI) above a certain level. But it’s the same medication in each of those formulations.

Semaglutide works by activating the GLP-1 receptor, which leads to glucose-dependent insulin release and decreased glucagon secretion, ultimately resulting in reduced appetite and increased satiety. According to a study, “Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity,” published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Semaglutide was effective in reducing body weight by up to 15%. This reduction in weight has been observed in patients with and without diabetes, indicating its effectiveness in a broad range of individuals. While often not as effective, other GLP-1 medications can help with weight loss as well.

There are a number of other weight loss medications that have been in use for many years, and there are other newer medications that work very similarly to Semaglutide.

There’s dulaglutide (Trulicity) and liraglutide (Victoza) out there as well (for diabetes). And now another newer medication called terzepitide—or Mounjaro. It’s an injectable medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar. It works differently than other type 2 diabetes medications by directly activating GIP and GLP-1 pathways to help regulate blood sugar. And even though it has not yet been formally approved as a weight loss medication, it has strong clinical trial data (the best ever seen) to support that indication and we think it likely will be approved for weight loss.

Additionally, these medications have been shown to improve other health markers, such as reducing blood pressure and improving glycemic control. Essentially, these medications reverse health problems.

