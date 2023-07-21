AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Weight loss medications continue to have their moment in the spotlight. One of the other brand names you may be hearing about is “terzepitide” also known as “Mounjaro”.

Dr. Rodney Young, Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine Physician, explains that this is an injectable medicine for adults with type 2 Diabetes and is used with a good diet and exercise to improve blood sugar.

These medications have been shown to improve other health markers like improving blood pressure and improving glycemic control.

While effective, Dr. Young says these medications are FDA-approved for Type 2 Diabetes, and aren’t technically weight loss medications, so people using them is considered “off-label” use. Also it’s important to note that these are effective medications for weight loss, as long as you keep taking them. Dr. Young says that weight loss with these medications is anywhere between 15% to 30%, but that you have to stay on them, which can be difficult with a price point of $100-$1,500 a month depending on insurance, coupons, providers, etc.

Dr. Young explains that there are some weight loss medications that doctors are already using with much success. Medications like “phentermine” with or without “topiramate” (an epilepsy drug), bupropion (a depression and smoking cessation medicine) with “naltrexone” (a medicine that blocks opiate receptors) and some others that can help improve the weight loss journey along with an improvement in diet.

While weight loss medications are having their moment, and seem to be very effective, Dr. Young says that a part of the solution also includes things like weight loss surgery. While they have their own list of side effects and potential complications, these procedures can be effective in helping people lose weight. Surgeons at Texas Tech Physicians offer advanced robotic and laparoscopic weight loss surgery and revision of previous bariatric surgery.

Dr. Young wanted to mention that it’s crucial to foster a positive mindset about body type throughout the weight loss journey. While the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle is commendable, it is equally important to embrace and celebrate individual uniqueness and body diversity. Regardless of the chosen path to weight loss, it is essential to prioritize mental and emotional well-being alongside physical transformation– leading to a healthier and more fulfilling life overall.

