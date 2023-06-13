AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Recently weight loss medication has gained popularity, but experts in our area want to know how weight loss medication impacts breastmilk.

Dr. Teresa Baker from the InfantRisk Center at TTUHSC says that semaglutide belongs to a class of medications that mimics a hormone that is released in the gastrointestinal tract in response to eating. One role of this hormone is to prompt the body to produce more insulin, which reduces blood glucose (sugar). The hormone in higher amounts also interacts with the parts of the brain that reduce appetite and signal a feeling of fullness.

There are currently three FDA-approved semaglutide products: · Ozempic injection and Rybelsus tablets are approved to lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, in addition to diet and exercise. Ozempic is also approved to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease. · Wegovy injection is approved to help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity or some adults with excess weight (overweight), who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose weight and keep the weight off, in addition to diet and exercise.

· Mounjaro is slightly different than the other semaglutide medications, but when used along with diet and exercise, it has shown to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.

All medications are only available with a prescription, and there are no approved generic versions.

At this time, there is no data available on the transfer of Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro into breastmilk, or of infant outcomes. There is a legitimate fear that exists that if these drugs get into breastmilk, the baby could lose weight or the baby’s growth could be slowed. There are some scientists who say this fear may be overestimated. These drugs are large molecules, which should limit the amount of drug that can get into the milk compartment. It also makes the oral bioavailabilty low—in other words, even if the drug does get into breastmilk, an infant would only absorb 1 percent of the drug present. This is why these drugs are injectable—they are difficult to absorb.

Each year the InfantRisk Center does research to help decide whether or not drugs are safe to breastfeed while using them. They are one of the few centers in the world that do this work…but for them to do any research, they need milk to study. They focus on medications, but will consider anything that would help breastfeeding moms get answers to questions they have: toxins, diseases, infections, hormones, genetics, you name it.

They can’t do our research without your help (or your milk). Your breast milk may help give the answers you want to a mother down the line. If you are taking one of these weight loss drugs while breastfeeding, please visit our website and complete the form. (https://www.infantrisk.com/help-infantrisk-research) They will contact you!

Keep in mind It takes very little milk for the studies (Don’t worry about your baby missing the calories!). They give you specific time points they need milk from based on what they’re researching. They usually can’t take the milk you already have in your freezer. They give you everything you need and pay for return shipping.

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com