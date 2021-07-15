Wearing Many Hats: Julian Reese Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Julian Reese is a well-known name in the Amarillo area.

He’s involved in so many things including coaching the Amarillo Venom and co-owning a local mortuary.

A conversation with Julian Reese, head coach of the Amarillo Venom and a co-owner of Golden Gate Mortuary. Reese arrived in Amarillo as a football prospect hoping the Arena League would offer a path to the pros. He ended up staying, getting married, and coaching the local indoor football team. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Reese details his unconventional career paths and why he’s chosen to stay in Amarillo. This episode is sponsored by the TEXAS Outdoor Musical, Shemen Dental and Wieck Realty.