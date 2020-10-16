‘Weakest Link’ host Jane Lynch makes appearance on Studio 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eight contestants enter as strangers, but they have to work together to win the maximum amount of money.
‘The Weakest Link’ started as a British phenomenon and now it’s back on KAMR Local 4 with host, Jane Lynch.
by: Judd BakerPosted: / Updated:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eight contestants enter as strangers, but they have to work together to win the maximum amount of money.
‘The Weakest Link’ started as a British phenomenon and now it’s back on KAMR Local 4 with host, Jane Lynch.