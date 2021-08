AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Tamyra Mensah-Stock has just made history as the 1st Black American Woman to win gold in wrestling.

Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in their category, Oborududu being the first person from Nigeria to earn a wrestling medal at the Olympics.

