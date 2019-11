AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Zane Williams is back in the area tonight with a special show in Borger.

He will be performing at The Ranch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m., and Zane will start at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for dinner and show.

Call 806-898-6154 to reserve a table.